VANCOUVER -- The man suspected of setting the fire that burned acres of land on New Westminster's waterfront has died, police said Thursday.

Sean Warnick, 49, was charged with arson and mischief in connection to the September fire at New Westminster's Pier Park.

According to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department, police "recently became aware" that Warnick is deceased. The details of his death "are not being released at this time," police said.

Warnick was arrested and charged in October, but was released from custody with conditions during court proceedings, police said.

"The prosecution of the offence has been abated by the death of the accused," police said in their release. "There is no further investigation being conducted by the NWPD and no additional suspects being sought at this time."

The fire broke out on Sept. 13, and destroyed acres of land in the city's scenic waterfront area.

Businesses were forced to close as the blaze sent plumes of toxic smoke over the region, and firefighters eventually spent 12 days working to fully extinguish the flames.