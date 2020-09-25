VANCOUVER -- A fire that tore through a New Westminster, B.C., landmark has finally been extinguished.

The Metro Vancouver city's fire chief told CTV News Thursday evening that the blaze at New Westminster Pier Park was fully extinguished.

Firefighters' battle took 12 days.

Cleanup and repairs will start at the site, but Front Street is expected to remain closed though the weekend.

It's expected to reopen to traffic early next week.

On the first day of the fire, the smoke was so thick that children were kept home from school.

The well-known "W" art installation had to be removed, as did the wooden decking.

A week ago, officials said reducing the environmental impact was a major focus of the fire fight.

Police say they've arrested a suspect for arson-related offences in connection with the blaze. The man, who has not been publicly identified, has been released on several conditions.