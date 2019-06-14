The Vancouver Canadians are opening their season with a brand new item on their menu.

The Canadians have teamed up with Global Group's restaurant Coast to bring fans a hybrid of a quintessential ballpark item and a Vancouver favourite: hot dog sushi.

The roll features a hot dog wiener and sliced cucumber, wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed.

To pitch the item ahead of the home-opener, the Canadians held a contest and asked fans to come up with a homerun-worthy name.

Out of 700 submissions, the team picked "C's Ground Roll Double."

The name is a play on a ground rule double, which is when a ball lands in play then bounces over the outfield wall, allowing the batter to automatically go to second base.

Fans will be able to try out the Ground Roll Double on Friday, when the Canadians open up the 2019 season at Nat Bailey Stadium.