Take me out to the ball game, take me out to the crowd and buy me some peanuts and hot dog sushi?

It's not a quintessential food item at most baseball games but the newest item at Nat Bailey Stadium is a hybrid of a classic and a Vancouver favourite.

The Vancouver Canadians have teamed up with Glowbal Group's Coast to roll out the newest ballpark item: hot dog sushi.

Although it is the first time sushi has been on the menu, fans aren't likely to balk at the offering.

For more than a decade, the team's three lovable mascots, Ms. BC Roll, Mr. Kappa Maki and Chef Wasabi, have been dazzling crowds during the fourth innings.

The hot dog sushi dish is currently nameless and the Canadians are to turning to fans to come up with a homerun-worthy name.

The winner will take home four tickets to any regular season home game, get to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch and enjoy a dinner for four at Coast Restaurant.

Fans can enter the contest by emailing the team at socialmedia@canadiansbaseball.com or sending a direct message to one of its social media platforms.

The contest starts this week and will end on Monday, May 28th at 5 p.m.