There's a glimmer of optimism as the First Nations Health Authority battles COVID-19 among B.C.'s Indigenous residents.

The health authority's Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shannon McDonald says active cases have dropped after last month's sudden jump.

Numbers surpassed 1,000 last month but McDonald says -- as of Friday -- there were 426 active cases among First Nations residents, including 185 cases among those living on reserves.

The health authority's vice president says just shy of 16,000 people in more than 90 First Nation communities have received a COVID-19 vaccine so far, with doses expected soon in about a dozen more.