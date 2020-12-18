VANCOUVER -- An additional 20 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Big White cluster, bringing the total to 96.

Interior Health released a statement Tuesday saying the new cases were to be expected.

“Many of these new cases were in isolation already as they had shared their household with confirmed cases. What we hope to see in the days ahead is a reduction in the new cases which will show our case follow-up and the additional safety measures are working,” medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema said in the release.

Of the 96 known cases linked, 69 reside on Big White Mountain.

The health authority said it would be releasing the next update on this outbreak on Dec. 29.

Last week, Big White Ski Resort said it had fired “a number” of employees over the cluster of cases.

To help contain the spread, self-isolation housing for those who’ve been infected has been set up at the resort.

Michael Ballingall, the senior vice-president for the Kelowna resort, said in an email that the staff were let go either for violating the provincial health officer's orders or the resort's own contracts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ballingall said the resort has a zero-tolerance policy on such matters, while he wouldn't say how many people were let go.

A statement posted on the resort's website says it requires all staff to sign a health declaration before starting work each day and to follow all provincial health rules.

The Interior Health authority says “risk remains low” for people who want to visit Big White as long as they follow public health guidelines.

The resort is home to more than 150 staff each ski season.

Interior Health says everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 at Big White is required to self-isolate and public health workers are following up with their close contacts while testing at the resort is ongoing.

With files from The Canadian Press