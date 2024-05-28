VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Nature Conservancy of Canada buys B.C. grasslands for new conservation area

    The Nature Conservancy of Canada has bought 667 acres of land, some of which are shown in this handout image, in B.C.'s southeast for a conservation area to protect and preserve grasslands that are home to nesting birds including the Long-billed Curlew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nature Conservancy of Canada The Nature Conservancy of Canada has bought 667 acres of land, some of which are shown in this handout image, in B.C.'s southeast for a conservation area to protect and preserve grasslands that are home to nesting birds including the Long-billed Curlew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nature Conservancy of Canada
    Share

    The Nature Conservancy of Canada says a new conservation area north of Cranbrook, B.C., will protect important bird habitat and preserve grasslands in the province's southeast.

    The conservancy says money from the federal government and private donors went to buying up 271 hectares of land in the Skookumchuk Prairie in the province's southeast corner.

    Richard Klafki, a B.C. program director with the Nature Conservancy, says the land which also includes wetlands and forests is a "key biodiversity area," and came up for sale when the former owner, a local rancher, decided to downsize.

    Klafki says the former owner offered up the lands knowing their "unique ecological characteristics," and sites like it are becoming rarer in the valleys of the Rocky Mountain Trench.

    He says the grasslands include nesting grounds of the Long-billed Curlew, and are also relied upon by elk and deer in the winter.

    Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault says protecting areas such as the Skookumchuk Prairie helps reverse the loss of biodiversity and helps recovery of at-risk species such as the American badger.

    Klafki says the Long-billed Curlew resembles "a large sandpiper on steroids," with a long, curved beak that can be seen probing for insects and grubs among the grass.

    "They're a really interesting bird to see out there," he said.

    Klafki said about two-thirds of the $3.4 million in funding for the project came from private donations, along with a $1.3-million contribution from the federal government through its Natural Heritage Conservation Fund.

    He said the sale closed in March, and the area is now protected from potential development.

    "This, being private land, could have been subject to something like that in the future," he said. "It was pretty crucial for the opportunity for us to conserve it."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • From player to coach at age 20, London Knight Ethan Mackinnon embracing role

      It is not how London Knight Ethan MacKinnon envisioned his first appearance in the Memorial Cup tournament. The London, Ont. native is watching from the stands instead of patrolling the blue line for his hometown team after retiring from hockey in January at the age of 20, due to concussion-related symptoms.

    • Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia

      Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.

    • Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash

      OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News