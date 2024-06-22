'Nathan is going to change the world': Teenage science writer strives to inspire positivity and curiosity
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
“That’s the radiation left over from the Big Bang,” the 17-year-old smiles at the hum emitting from the stereo. “The sweet universe music.”
It’s an enduring song, of sorts, composed almost 14 billion years ago.
If you ask Nathan about the beginning of his scientific journey, he’ll tell you about when he was 12, and took brief break from viewing a lunar eclipse to refuel.
“While I was grabbing a cookie an asteroid impacted the moon,” Nathan says. “And I didn’t see it obviously.”
While the impact appeared smaller than the smallest cookie crumb, Nathan learned it was actually big enough to have levelled a city block.
“And so I wondered how much is going on across the universe that we don’t think about because we're here on Earth eating cookies,” Nathan says.
Nathan’s curiosity led him to being accepted into the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada at 12, creating science fair projects too advanced for judges to comprehend by 15, and becoming one of the most amazing students Neal Johnson has taught in almost 30 years.
“He so reminds me of a young Carl Sagan,” Neal says.
Like the iconic astronomer earned global fame for capturing the imagination of regular people, Nathan has written articles for international science publications, and a book about our place in the universe called Cosmic Wonder, that’s proved so accessible it earned multiple of offers from book publishers.
“I think Nathan is going to change the world,” Neal says. “Because of his ability to tell stories that connect with people.”
Whether he’s volunteering to share his knowledge with visitors at astrophysical observatories, or writing to inspire a global audience, Nathan hopes that by encouraging us to look beyond the cookies in front of us, we can realize how connected we are to everything that surrounds us.
“If you stop seeing people for nationalities or cultures or religions,” Nathan says. “And you start seeing people for atoms, and we are just atoms, that really helps dissolve some of the social constructs we’ve developed that divide us.”
A unifying message — inspired by wonder and curiosity — occasionally accompanied by the soundtrack to the birth of the universe.
“It‘s my favourite album to listen to,” Nathan says, laughing at the static on the radio. “Big Bang!”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
Oilers force Game 7 of Stanley Cup final with 5-1 win over Panthers
The Oilers are one win from history. The Panthers are one loss from infamy. Zach Hyman scored his playoff-leading 16th goal and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves as Edmonton defeated Florida 5-1 on Friday to force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final.
At least 39 people killed in Israeli strikes across northern Gaza, officials say
At least 39 people were killed by Israeli strikes across northern Gaza on Saturday, according to Palestinian and hospital officials.
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Helicopters scramble to rescue people in flooded Iowa town while much of U.S. toils again in heat
The governor of Iowa sent helicopters to a small town to evacuate people from flooded homes Saturday, the result of weeks of rain, while much of the United States longed for relief from yet another round of extraordinary heat.
Conservatives avoid staking out clear position on supervised consumption sites
As debate around the Liberals' drug policy dominated parts of the spring House of Commons sitting, the Conservatives are offering little insight into what approach they would take when it comes to supervised consumption sites.
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 97 following bus crash that caused 'numerous' injuries
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
-
'Nathan is going to change the world': Teenage science writer strives to inspire positivity and curiosity
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
-
Union says social worker staffing at 'crisis' levels in B.C.
The union representing social workers is raising the alarm about staffing levels in B.C.
Kelowna
-
Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 97 following bus crash that caused 'numerous' injuries
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
-
'High volume' of excessive speeders in Kelowna prompts highway patrol crackdown
Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.
-
Recognize this man? Kamloops RCMP seek arson suspect
Mounties in Kamloops are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of setting a trailer on fire earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Oilers force Game 7 of Stanley Cup final with 5-1 win over Panthers
The Oilers are one win from history. The Panthers are one loss from infamy. Zach Hyman scored his playoff-leading 16th goal and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves as Edmonton defeated Florida 5-1 on Friday to force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final.
-
'It was worth it': Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley bids farewell as NDP leader
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has formally bid goodbye to the party that, on her watch, won government for the first and only time in 2015.
-
As it happened: Oilers win 5-1, force Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final
We're going to Game 7. The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 at Rogers Place on Friday night with goals from Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse to even the Stanley Cup Final at 3-3.
Calgary
-
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
-
Water main repairs still on schedule as Calgary continues to conserve water: Gondek
Calgarians continue to conserve water but the mayor wants city residents to try to do a little bit better.
-
OPINION
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
-
Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final gets the big screen treatment in Lethbridge
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
Winnipeg
-
'Food, fire and friends': Grilling season heats up in Manitoba
Be it a dry-aged steak seared on a ripping hot gas grill, full-flavoured turkey legs slowly cooked over a bed of wood pellets, or a breakfast spread expertly crafted on a flattop. Barbecue season has arrived in Manitoba, and outdoor cooking is taking off this summer.
-
Where is Louis Riel? Heritage Minute of Métis leader quietly removed
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
-
New tennis courts coming to southwest Winnipeg park
Southwest Winnipeg will soon have two new tennis courts for people to enjoy.
Regina
-
Vehicle fire on roof of Regina parkade sparks investigation
Investigation is underway after fire crews discovered two vehicles burning on the roof of a parkade in downtown Regina on Saturday morning.
-
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
-
New City of Regina ward boundaries in the hands of Sask. judge
A Court of King’s Bench judge is now weighing whether or not the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) and the City of Regina followed the correct steps while implementing the city’s new ward boundaries.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon 'Rock Your Roots' Walk breaks personal record with thousands attendees
A sea of orange stretched as far as the eye could see along Saskatoon's riverfront as a record-breaking 5,000-plus people took part in the 'Rock Your Roots' Walk on Friday.
-
Sask. woman dies at hospital following vehicle crash
An 83-year-old woman who was involved in a collision last week has died from her injuries.
-
Melfort doctor accused of spanking child and striking another in the face
A Melfort doctor is facing a series of charges from the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, which alleges he hit children on two separate occasions.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
-
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
-
'Anxious about the future': Some job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area struggling to find work amid high unemployment rate
Hundreds of thousands of people in Toronto are either unemployed or underemployed. CTV News Toronto spoke with job seekers in the Toronto area who were looking for work amid the relatively high unemployment rate. Here are a few of those conversations, as well as advice from experts on how to improve your chances of landing a full-time job.
Montreal
-
Pilot project helps offset vet bills for Hochelaga-Maisonneuve pet owners
Napolitaine the cat accidentally swallowed a necklace, and her owner says if it weren't for a program that helps with emergency medical costs, her pet might not be alive today.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet weekend in Montreal as rainfall warning issued for southern Quebec
After a record-breaking heat wave last week, Montreal is expected to get drenched in heavy downpours this weekend.
-
June heat wave takes it toll on Quebec strawberry crops
Strawberry farmers in Quebec are in damage control after this week's extreme heat soured the beloved summertime fruit.
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa Saturday
A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa starting Saturday morning.
-
Here's what you should know about Registered Education Savings Plan
The cost of living continues to add a strain on everyone's budget, but the Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) remains an investment that can help you get the higher education you're aiming for, says an expert.
-
Ottawa man found with gunshot wounds in downtown, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man was taken to hospital in stable condition following a shooting in downtown in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Three arrested after fatal stabbing in Fredericton: police
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
-
Billionaire businessman James K. Irving dead at 96
The family of Canadian billionaire businessman James K. Irving has announced his death at the age of 96, just over a month after the death of his younger brother, Arthur.
-
Catholic church in Halifax ordered to immediately close over safety concerns
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
London
-
Laurier Secondary School student identified as subject of south London, Ont. death investigation
A suspicious death in south London is being investigated by London police. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive for a disturbance call.
-
Woman reported deceased as part of 'suspicious death' investigation
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Kitchener
-
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
-
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying demonstrators need to move off campus immediately.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
OPINION
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.