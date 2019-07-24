Murder charge approved in death of long-time Vancouver business owner
John Leslie McIver is seen in this undated image.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:02AM PDT
A man in his 30s has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death last month of a long-time business owner in Vancouver.
Vancouver police announced the charge Wednesday morning against Brian Roger Holt.
The 36-year-old has been remanded until his next court appearance, the VPD said in a statement.
The charge came nearly a month after John Leslie McIver was found dead inside his store. Police were called to McIver's Appliance Service and Sales Store shortly after 8 a.m. on June 26.
His cause of death has not been made public, but police announced that day that it had been deemed a homicide.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the VPD or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
McIver, who went by "Jack," is Vancouver's sixth homicide victim this year.