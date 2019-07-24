

CTV News Vancouver





A man in his 30s has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death last month of a long-time business owner in Vancouver.

Vancouver police announced the charge Wednesday morning against Brian Roger Holt.

The 36-year-old has been remanded until his next court appearance, the VPD said in a statement.

The charge came nearly a month after John Leslie McIver was found dead inside his store. Police were called to McIver's Appliance Service and Sales Store shortly after 8 a.m. on June 26.

His cause of death has not been made public, but police announced that day that it had been deemed a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the VPD or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

McIver, who went by "Jack," is Vancouver's sixth homicide victim this year.