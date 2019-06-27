John McIver, known to most as Jack, is Vancouver's sixth homicide victim of 2019.

Police say they were called to McIver's Appliance Sales and Service, near Ontario Street and East 69th Avenue on Wednesday morning, after a family member discovered McIver inside the store.

Police say the 78-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Customers were shocked to learn the news. Sharen Lee came to the store when McIver never showed up to fix her fridge.

"I called the company quite a few times," she said, but there was no answer.

So she drove to the store and came across the crime scene.

Lee told CTV News McIver had been at her home on Saturday to look at her fridge. He'd set up another appointment to fix it Thursday.

"I still can't believe it," she said, "because you know, you just saw somebody a few days ago and it's like boom, just can't believe it."

Those who work in the area say they were stunned to show up at work on Wednesday to find a crime scene in front of their stores.

"Our staff weren't able to get in this morning because obviously the police line was just getting put up actually this morning just a bit before 9," said Luke Campbell, a local business owner. "Finding out what's occurred, it's pretty shocking."

Campbell told CTV News he didn't know McIver personally, but that he often saw a staff truck parked in front of the store before opening.

Forensic investigators appeared to be focusing their attention on the front door of the business, gathering evidence and taking pictures. They were also seen going through the inside of the store.

"We're going full tilt to solve this," said Const. Steven Addison in a news conference. "We need help from the public, anyone who has information to give us a call."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers.