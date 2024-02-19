Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run

Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

The RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol unit says Tobin Peter Haas was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer in Delta, B.C., around 10:30 a.m. Saturday because Haas was already wanted on a province-wide warrant for his arrest.

After the brief roadside stop on Highway 91 near 72nd Avenue, Haas reportedly fled the scene, striking the officer with his vehicle, the B.C. Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

The officer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Officers have since recovered the suspect vehicle but Haas has not been located, according to the release.

Investigators say Haas is wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering, and is now wanted for questioning in regards to the collision.

Court records show the break-and-enter charge was from an Aug. 5, 2023 incident in Port Moody. Haas also has prior convictions for fleeing from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The public is urged not to approach Haas but to call their local police if he is located.

"Our thoughts are with our officer and his family as he recovers at home," RCMP Insp. Brian Donaldson said in the release. "We are asking you, Mr. Haas, to please do the right thing and turn yourself in."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-camera video of the incident is asked to contact the B.C. Highway Patrol in Burnaby at 604-526-9744.