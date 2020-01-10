VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking for the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old girl.

RCMP said 10-year-old Shauntae Joseph was last seen at 8 a.m. on Friday morning on 123A Street near 65 Avenue in Surrey.

Joseph is described as a 5'2" Indigenous girl. Police said she weighs about 100 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red sweat pants and was carrying a black backpack.

"Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being," Mounties said in a statement.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.