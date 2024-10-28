VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.

    First responders were called to the home in the 1600 block of Maple Bay Road northeast of Duncan around 9:30 a.m., according to police.

    "Though the investigation is ongoing, police can confirm that at least one person was pronounced deceased at the scene," the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said in a news release.

    "The investigation remains in its infancy and the cause of the fire remains under investigation."

    Firefighters from the communities of North Cowichan, Maple Bay, Crofton and Chemainus were dispatched to help control the blaze, according to police.

    Anyone with information related to the deadly fire is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

