Mounties investigate aggravated assault at Nanaimo waste disposal business

Mounties executing search warrants at a waste disposal business in Nanaimo, B.C., have taken a suspect into custody in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.

The Nanaimo RCMP detachment says the investigation began around 7 a.m. on New Year's Day when patrol officers were dispatched to check on a man who was found in medical distress near the 300 block of Tenth Street in the south end of the city.

The victim was found suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement Tuesday. He was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment.

The Nanaimo RCMP's serious crimes unit has since taken charge of the investigation. The detachment said Tuesday its officers would be conducting searches at DBL Disposal Services, located at 333 Tenth Street, for the "foreseeable future."

"The public should be aware that they will likely see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Thompson said.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

Police believe there is "no risk to the public as no other persons of interest are being sought at this time," the statement said.