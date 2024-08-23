Mountie stabbed, suspect shot during altercation in Richmond, B.C.

British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a Richmond RCMP officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot Thursday.

The officer and the suspect were both transported to hospital with "what are believed to be serious injuries," the local RCMP detachment said in a brief statement Friday.

Richmond firefighters had called police to an address in the 9800 block of Glenthorne Drive where a man was reportedly lighting a sign on fire shortly before 11 p.m., the RCMP said.

A struggle between officers and the man ensued in which one officer was stabbed and the man was shot by an officer, police said.

The Richmond RCMP's serious crimes unit is investigating the initial call for assistance from the fire department, while the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The IIO released its own statement Friday morning, saying the suspect "reportedly produced a weapon" before he was shot.

"Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of the incident and if any force used by police was necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances," the police watchdog said.

The Richmond RCMP said no further information about the incident would be released by police while the investigation is ongoing.

The police oversight agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in death or serious harm in B.C., whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing on the part of the police.