Mountie in Kelowna, B.C., facing obstruction of justice charges

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is seen in this file photo. (CTV) The Kelowna RCMP detachment is seen in this file photo. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

A drone that apparently flew undetected over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries, Croatian authorities said Friday.

Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19

Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener