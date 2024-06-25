Recognize these tattoos? VPD trying to identify woman who died from overdose

Vancouver police are appealing for information that could help identify a woman who died of an overdose more than five months ago.

The unidentified woman was transported from the Hazelwood Hotel on the Downtown Eastside to St. Paul's Hospital on the evening of Jan. 19, a news release issued on Tuesday says.

"She died early the next morning and her death is not considered to be the result of a crime," according to the Vancouver Police Department.

"Hospital staff had no way to identify the woman and contacted VPD for assistance. So far, VPD investigators have also been unable to confirm her identity."

The woman did not live at the SRO where she overdosed but police have been told she may have been named Kelly. To further the investigation, the VPD released photos of the woman's "distinctive tattoos."

The police describe the woman as between 25 and 40 and say she "may have been" Asian or Indigenous. She was 5'4" tall and weighed 115 pounds. He hair was short and bleached blonde, she had breast implants and her teeth were "visibly decayed," the description continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-717-2530 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca