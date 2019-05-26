

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





More than 500 people took to the streets around Concord Pacific Place Sunday morning for the annual Multiple Sclerosis Walk to raise awareness of MS.

Participants took part in a 2- or 5-kilometre walk along False Creek in hope of raising $200,000 for MS research.

“This walk is critically important,” said Tania Vrionis of the MS Society of Canada. “Not only does it really provide that groundswell support, it really brings the community together for people living with MS to show them support; to show them they’re not alone in the fight to end MS.”

UBC MS Clinic director Tony Traboulsee said that the most common first sign of MS is loss of vision in one eye that usually last over 24 hours.

“We haven’t cured MS yet, but we’re getting closer and closer with more effective treatments.” Traboulsee told CTV News. “Now, when someone is newly diagnosed and we start early treatment, we can really predict a much better long term outcome. They’re less likely to develop disability and [more likely to] maintain their job and relationships. It’s much more optimistic today than it was 10, 20 years ago.”

The MS Walk also took place in 17 communities across British Columbia on Sunday.