VANCOUVER --

More stormy weather is in store for many areas in B.C., Environment Canada is warning.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow and freezing rain for the Fraser Valley, with the precipitation expected to start in the late afternoon.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Hope, and for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

The freezing rain could make roads slippery and dangerous, and Environment Canada is asking drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Fraser Canyon, south including Lytton, with 10 to 20 centimetres expected by this evening.

Wind warnings are in effect for all of B.C.'s coast, including the North Coast, Haida Gwaii, Central Coast, Southern Gulf Islands, Greater Victoria and North Vancouver Island.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Sea to Sky between Squamish and Whistler, with up to 30 to 40 centimetres of snow expected by Sunday morning.

Many communities in B.C.'s north are still in the grip of extreme cold, with -40 temperatures forecast for the Peace and areas of the South Klondike Highway.