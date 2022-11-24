More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The number of patients in critical care, however, has risen to its highest level since early August. There were 37 test-positive COVID-19 patients in critical care in B.C. Thursday, up from 26 last week. The overall number of patients stayed level at 328.
This graph shows the number of people in hospital and critical care with COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model in January. (CTV)
Current hospitalizations in B.C. reflect what the province calls a "hospital census" model. This means the reported numbers include both those with severe cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization and those who are admitted to hospital for other reasons and test positive incidentally.
Since the BCCDC began counting hospitalizations this way in January, there have been as many as 985 and as few as 255 patients in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays.
NEW MODELLING REPORT
Thursday's numbers come alongside the latest report from the independent B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group, which reiterates that the continued circulation of the coronavirus in B.C. is driven by waning immunity in people who were infected, vaccinated or both earlier in the year.
The group says the Omicron subvariant BQ.1, which it estimates accounts for about 50 per cent of new infections across Canada this week, appears to be slightly more evasive of people's immune systems than the BA.5 family of subvariant from which it is descended.
However, the group says waning immunity is still the primary driver of case growth in the country.
"The immune evasion advantage demonstrated for BQ.1 in the lab may allow this virus to infect individuals with waning immunity sooner, but our analyses suggest that most people retain immunity to BQ.1," the report reads.
"COVID-19 cases and impacts will likely rise and fall over the next few months as immunity lost through waning is offset by new immunity, gained by vaccination and/or infections."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
