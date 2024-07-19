Homicide investigators called in after missing teen found dead in Surrey

Homicide investigators have been called in after a missing teenager was found dead in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood Friday morning.

The Surrey RCMP says officers found a body in the 17900 block of 99A Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Police identified the deceased as 17-year-old Wenyan Michael Zhao of Langley.

Mounties say Zhao’s death has been deemed suspicious and the matter is being handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Police provided no other information about how he died.

“At this stage, based on initial observations and information collected, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident,” the detachment wrote in a Friday news release. “The person has been identified and family of deceased have been notified.”

Zhao’s family reported him missing Thursday evening, and he was last seen in the 5900 block of 206 Street in Langley.

IHIT is appealing to the public for information about Zhao’s movements between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday. Anyone with information can contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.