19-year-old stabbed in downtown Vancouver, police say

A young man was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after he was stabbed in downtown Vancouver, according to police.

Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News in an email that the incident happened around 1 p.m. at Granville and Nelson streets.

He said the 19-year-old was stabbed after an altercation with another man, adding that the pair knew one another.

Addison said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

The suspected perpetrator, who is 31 years old, was arrested and charged, according to police.