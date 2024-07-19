VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. promises expanded gynecological cancer care, new programs in Surrey, Kelowna

    British Columbia Premier David Eby attends a press conference to close the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. British Columbia is promising new programs in Kelowna and Surrey to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care. (Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press) British Columbia Premier David Eby attends a press conference to close the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. British Columbia is promising new programs in Kelowna and Surrey to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care. (Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The British Columbia government is bringing in new programs to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care in Kelowna and Surrey.

    Premier David Eby says the new services, and expansions of programs that already exist in Vancouver and Victoria, will nearly double the number of surgeons providing the cancer care in B.C. from eight to 15.

    Eby says rates of gynecological cancer have increased by almost 50 per cent over the last decade in B.C.

    A government statement says the program in Kelowna is expected to start in September, with services provided by three new oncologists and as many as 27 staff.

    A start date has not been provided for the Surrey program, but the statement says it will include three gynecological oncologists and an enhanced pre- and post-surgery support team, while an additional oncologist will also be added to the program running in Victoria.

    The expansions are being paid for as part of $270 million over the next three years to support the province's Cancer Action Plan.

    Gynecologic cancers include cervical, ovarian, vaginal, endometrial, uterine, cervix, and vulvar.

    Health Minister Adrian Dix says expanding services is a significant step forward for female cancer care in B.C.

    "This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to providing timely and specialized care for women facing gynecologic cancers and is a crucial part of our broader strategy to support cancer patients and their families across the province," Dix said in the statement.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News