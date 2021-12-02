'More is needed,' MPs in flood-impacted areas of B.C. say to feds about financial support

Several Conservative members of Parliament representing areas impacted by the recent flooding in B.C. are calling on the Liberal government to do more when it comes to financial assistance.

The party told CTV News Thursday that MPs for areas including Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Central Okanagan are asking the government to match donations made to additional registered charitable groups that are currently on the ground supporting those affected by the floods.

The federal government has so far committed to matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross, but has not included other charitable groups.

“Since the unprecedented flooding began in British Columbia, Canadians have stepped up to help in a big way. People have come forward to help the evacuation efforts, sandbag, move livestock, and provide food and shelter," the party said in a statement. "And Canadians from coast to coast to coast have opened their wallets to give generously to charities helping those who have been displaced and cut off from the rest of the country."

According to the group, Abbotsford MP Ed Fast previously asked the Liberal government in the House of Commons to match more donations.

As of Tuesday, the Red Cross had raised more than $12 million to assist those impacted by the extreme weather, which is expected to nearly triple with matching donations from both the B.C. and federal governments. The donations will go towards support payments of $2,000 per eligible evacuated household.

“The Canadian Red Cross continues to be an important contributor and we thank them for being there for the people of British Columbia. We know it is 'all hands on deck' and no single group can do it alone or be everywhere at once. More is needed,” the release read.

Earlier this month, Conservative MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Brad Vis also expressed frustration over the lack focus being given to flood victims.

On his way to a caucus meeting in Ottawa the MP was asked a series of questions by reporters that he said were focused on “partisan politics,” as opposed to the floods.

Vis turned the conversation towards the efforts being made to get life back to normal for the province’s flood victims and how to fix the “multi-billion dollar challenge” that B.C. is now facing.

The Conservatives said they want to continue to work with the federal government to ensure that B.C. residents are both safe, and have the resources needed to support them.