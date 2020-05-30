VANCOUVER -- Firefighters have put out a fire that engulfed a mobile home parked near their training facility on Glen Drive in Vancouver Saturday evening.

Video from the scene posted on Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. shows a large plume of black smoke rising above a cone of bright orange flames near the intersection of Parker Street and Glenn Drive.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service confirmed the blaze was not at its training facility, but nearby. When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

By 8 p.m., the fire was mostly out, but crews remained at the scene to mop up.

No one was injured in the incident, crews said.