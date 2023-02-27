Mission school district bans anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at meetings after graphic slideshow

Mission Public Schools has banned an anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at its meetings following an “inappropriate” presentation. Mission Public Schools has banned an anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at its meetings following an “inappropriate” presentation.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener