Missing West Kelowna man found dead, family says in social media post

The extensive search for Lucas Singer-Kraus, who has been missing since the night of Jan. 31, has ended in tragedy, according to posts on social media.

In the Facebook group set up for the search effort, a Saturday evening post attributed to the Singer-Kraus family says that Lucas has been found, and the family is asking for privacy “during this incredibly difficult time” as they process a “heartbreaking loss.”

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who dedicated their time, energy, donations, and volunteering in the search for Lucas. Your support and efforts did not go unnoticed, and the family is immensely grateful for your compassion and kindness,” the post reads.

It also asks for the community to take down the young man’s missing person posters.

The message did not share where Singer-Kraus was found or how he died.

The 23-year-old disappeared from his West Kelowna home nearly two weeks ago. Search and rescue teams, police and an army of volunteers combed the area for any sign of Singer-Kraus over the ensuing days.

The Facebook group Help Search for Lucas has reached 1,300 members and is full of screenshotted maps showing the ground covered during volunteer searches. A GoFundMe page to aid the search effort raised nearly $20,000 since being set up last week.

An update on the fundraiser says the money will now go toward funeral costs, therapy and covering lost wages as the family takes time to grieve.

CTV News has reached out to the RCMP and BC Coroners Service for more information and will update this story if a response is received.