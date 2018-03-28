

Police say they’ve located a missing nine-year-old Vancouver boy more than 2,500 kilometres away in Phoenix, Ariz.

Emerson Cusworth was reported missing on Friday, March 9 after his father went to pick him up from school, but the boy wasn’t there.

With the help of authorities in the United States Department of Homeland Security, detectives with the Vancouver Police Department were able to track Cusworth, his mother and his younger sister on Tuesday.

The boy’s mother, Shawna Puja Chaudhary, has been taken into custody and is expected to be extradited to Canada.

