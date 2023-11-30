Missing Nanaimo man found but woman still unaccounted for: RCMP

A missing Nanaimo man has been located and searchers are now focusing their efforts on finding a 21-year-old woman who disappeared along with him in the Mount Benson area, west of the city.

Mounties say 32-year-old Owen Donahue was located Wednesday night and a black pickup truck associated with the missing pair was also found. Nanaimo resident Katrina Demore, 21, has not been located.

The pair wandered off from two others they were travelling with while on a day trip to the Nanaimo Lakes area Tuesday.

Police say their partners tried to search for the missing pair before ultimately leaving the area and returning to Nanaimo.

The pair were reported missing to the RCMP on Wednesday and a search was begun.

Police say volunteers with Nanaimo Search and Rescue conducted a search Wednesday night along Harewood Mines Road. Searchers are returning to the backcountry Thursday with a helicopter, focusing on the Nanaimo Lakes area.

Demore is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5'4" and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has purple hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with pink lettering, boots and black sweatpants.

"We have officers following up on various addresses throughout town in the hope that she may have returned and didn’t tell anybody," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said Thursday.

Donahue is co-operating with investigators in an effort to locate the woman, he added.

Anyone with information on Demore's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.