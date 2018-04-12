A day after officers searched an East Vancouver home in connection with a missing mother, CTV News has learned that police also have a key piece of evidence that could help their investigation.

On Thursday, Vancouver police told CTV they'd found the cellphone of Su Yi Liang, a 37-year-old last seen three months ago.

Her phone was found during a search of the Burrard Inlet off New Brighton Park, an area officers combed with the help of Mounties last month.

"We had the Vancouver Police Marine Unit attend the area and do an initial search, then we brought in the RCMP dive team with their specialties and their equipment, and they were able to locate a cellphone in the bottom of the water," Const. Jason Doucette said.

The phone was fully submerged, but police were still able to glean information from the discovery.

"Our investigators have been able to get software that has enabled them to download all of the information from that device," Doucette said.

He spoke to CTV News the day after officers searched a small home near East 15th Avenue and Clark Drive. Officers provided few details about what prompted their search warrant, but confirmed it was connected to Liang's disappearance.

The missing mom was last seen Jan. 8, and was reported missing two days later after failing to pick up her children from school. Her vehicle was found the day after the report was filed, in the parking lot of the Rupert Park Pitch and Putt.

But before the grey BMW i3 was abandoned, it was captured on surveillance camera near where her phone was found. Police released photos showing the vehicle in the area of New Brighton Park at the end of February, hoping someone would remember seeing something that could move their investigation forward.

The vehicle was leaving the park just 11 minutes after driving in, and police do not believe Liang was driving at the time.

Vancouver police have also searched Liang's East Vancouver home, located near Eton and Penticton streets, where they took a man in for questioning. He was released later that day.

Officers said previously that the evidence they've collected has led them to believe that Liang will not be found alive.

When asked Thursday whether police have any suspects in mind, Doucette said, "We are making significant progress in the investigation. Unfortunately, there's no information we can share publicly at this time."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber