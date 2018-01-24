A criminal investigation has been launched into the disappearance of a Vancouver mother who police believe may not be found alive.

Su Yi Liang, 37, has been missing for two weeks and the Vancouver Police Department now says she vanished under “suspicious” circumstances.

“Although we're treating this file as a missing person’s investigation and hoping for the best, we've collected evidence that leads us to believe that we won’t find Ms. Liang alive,” Const. Jason Doucette told reporters Wednesday.

She was reported missing by her father on Jan. 10 when she didn't pick up her children from school. When police couldn't find Liang, officers turned it over to the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section.

Officers executed a search warrant at Liang's East Vancouver home near Eton Street and Penticton Street on Monday and took a man in for questioning. He was released later that day.

Police were still at the house on Wednesday continuing forensic work.

Doucette said he could not elaborate on suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Police also found Liang's grey electric 2014 BMW i3 parked near Rupert Park Pitch and Putt on Jan. 11. Investigators are asking the public for any information on who may have been driving the vehicle before it was parked there.

Liang is described as Asian, 5-3 and about 120 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

“We are asking anyone who may have had contact with her, or who has information about her activities leading up to January 10th, to contact our detectives," said Doucette.

Investigators do not believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information should contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos