Police conducted a search warrant at an East Vancouver home Wednesday in connection with a local mother last seen three months ago.

Su Yi Liang was reported missing Jan. 10 after failing to pick up her children from school. The 37-year-old was last seen two days prior, and her abandoned vehicle was found the day after the report was filed.

On Wednesday, police searched a residence on East 15th Avenue near Clark Drive. Officers provided few details, but confirmed the warrant was in connection to the case.

From outside the home, investigators could be seen combing through the residence, and a camera was visible in the front window. The backyard was full of items and it was unclear whether anyone was living there.

The search warrant came about a month after officers scoured New Brighton Park for signs of the missing woman.

A dive team was brought in to help search the area, but it is not known what, if anything, was located during their efforts.

At the same time, police released traffic camera images of her grey BMW i3 captured around the park on the day she was last seen. They do not believe she was behind the wheel when the images were taken.

Vancouver police have also searched Liang's East Vancouver home, located near Eton and Penticton streets, where they took a man in for questioning. He was released later that day.

Officers said previously that the evidence they've collected has led them to believe that Liang will not be found alive.