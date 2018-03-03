

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The search for a missing mother who failed to pick up her kids from school continued at a Vancouver park on Saturday.

Vancouver Police and the RCMP dive team returned to New Brighton Park to continue their investigation into the disappearance of Su Yi Liang.

Thirty-seven-year-old Liang was reported missing Jan. 10, when she was expected to pick up her kids but never showed up at their school.

Police believe she went missing Jan. 8 and say that her grey BMW was seen in the parking lot at New Brighton Park that day.

VPD Const. Jason Doucette said the RCMP are equipped with specialized training and equipment to help locate and recover evidence.

Doucette said the search will likely continue through the weekend.