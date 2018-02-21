Vancouver police are searching for signs of a missing woman in a park where her vehicle was seen on the day she disappeared.

Su Yi Liang, 37, was last seen Jan. 8, and was reported missing two days later, after failing to pick up her children from school. Police believe she may not be found alive.

Liang's 2014 BMW i3 was found the day after her case was opened in the parking lot of the Rupert Park Pitch and Putt.

In an attempt to track her movements in the days before she disappeared, police have collected evidence that suggests her grey electric car was seen at New Brighton Park on Jan. 8.

They believe her vehicle was at the park just after noon, while Liang herself went missing before noon.

Officers returned to the park Wednesday to look for further signs, and to ask members of the public if they saw anything that day.

"It's important we speak with anyone who may have seen her electric car in the parking lot," Const. Jason Doucette said.

Anyone with information on Liang's whereabouts and her activities leading up to Jan. 8 is asked to contact police. Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen someone driving her i3 before it was found Jan. 11.

Tips can be left with the VPD's Major Crime section at 604-717-2500, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).