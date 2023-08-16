Missing Kwikwetlem councillor found dead, B.C. homicide investigators say

An elected council member from the Kwikwetlem First Nation who was reported missing last week has been found dead, homicide investigators confirmed Wednesday.

A member of the public discovered Stephanie Patterson's body in a rural area of Mission on Tuesday, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Authorities said a man has been arrested in connection with Patterson's murder, but that the suspect won't be named unless charges are approved against him.

Patterson, who was 44 years old, was last seen leaving her Coquitlam home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon with 57-year-old David Hall.

CTV News has learned Patterson and Hall were married but had been separated for many years. They had three children together, two of whom are now adults.

On Tuesday, authorities announced officers had located Hall – along with a white 2019 Honda Ridgeline the two were believed to have been travelling in – and that they were intensifying their search efforts for Patterson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure