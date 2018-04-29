

The body of an Irish football player who never resurfaced after a swim in a B.C. lake last summer was recovered Saturday.

According to a post from Irish Sporting and Social Club Vancouver, David Gavin's family and girlfriend were present as crews retrieved his body from Kinbasket Lake near Jasper National Park Saturday afternoon.

It said water levels had gone down in recent weeks to allow the search for his body to resume.

In a tribute video, friends described Gavin described Gavin as a talented athlete and an amazing friend.

Gavin had moved from Ireland to Vancouver to play for the Vancouver Gaelic Football League.

A GoFundMe page that was set up to help his family last summer has raised over $300,000.