Missing 10-year-old girl found, VPD say
Ten-year-old Maryjane Tom has been missing since early Sunday morning (police provided photo).
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 5:39PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 8, 2018 11:09PM PDT
Vancouver police say a missing 10-year-old girl has been located safe and sound.
They didn't provide any further details in a release issued late Sunday night.
In an earlier release police said the girl had last been last seen late Saturday night or very early Sunday morning (near 45th Avenue and Nanaimo Street) when she left her home to possibly meet a friend.
Police said the child had health issues that required daily medication.