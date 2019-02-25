

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a terrifying crash in downtown Vancouver that left two women seriously injured Monday evening.

Vancouver police said the vehicle involved, a newer model Dodge Caravan, was heading toward the Burrard Street Bridge when it suddenly veered off road and hit two pedestrians.

"Collision investigators believe the van was southbound on Burrard Street, approaching Pacific Boulevard, when it jumped the curb and struck the pedestrians," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release.

The victims, a 35-year-old and a 53-year-old, were crossing at the west crosswalk when the minivan hit them. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The vehicle ended up coming to a stop in the centre of a median. The driver, a man in his 60s, had to be extricated from the minivan, and was also taken to hospital for assessment.

Robillard said investigators are still working to pinpoint what caused the crash.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Steve Murray and Murray Titus