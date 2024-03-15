Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
A Kelowna provincial court judge ordered the detention of Taylor Dueck on Thursday, which means "he will remain in custody until the file is concluded," according to the BC Prosecution Service.
Dueck is charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and breach of probation, all of which stem from an alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl at a Kelowna equestrian facility last month.
The arrest sparked outrage across the province, because no public warning was issued when Dueck was released from provincial custody before the latest incident.
No warning was issued despite the fact that Dueck had been the subject of multiple such warnings in the past.
The father of the 11-year-old, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban on the girl's name, told CTV News the lack of a warning was "mind-boggling" and "beyond disappointing."
Official Opposition leader Kevin Falcon blamed the provincial NDP government for what he called a "despicable failure."
Kelowna RCMP have said they "sought" a public interest disclosure regarding Dueck's release into their community, but one was not issued. The provincial government has no control over the RCMP's procedure for determining whether such a warning will be issued.
While Mounties have not specified who, exactly, decided that Dueck's case did not merit a warning, the general procedure for issuing such warnings places that responsibility with the commanding officer of a given RCMP division – in this case, E Division, which serves the province of B.C.
No warning from BC Corrections
BC Corrections, which is a provincial agency, can issue its own public interest disclosures about offenders it believes pose a potential danger to the community where they will be residing.
Indeed, the agency did so earlier this week, warning Campbell River residents that 31-year-old Tyson Jerome Andrew planned to reside in the city and "has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for sexual assault."
Asked about the timing of the Andrew disclosure, the Ministry of Public Safety confirmed to CTV News that it was the first one BC Corrections had issued in more than a year.
"The last public notification issued by BC Corrections was in October 2022," the ministry said in a statement.
"Public notifications can be conducted at the discretion of local police or by BC Corrections and are considered on a case-by-case basis to determine if the threshold of requirements is met in accordance with privacy laws."
Among the factors BC Corrections considers when determining whether to issue a warning are "what other measures and court ordered conditions are in place," the individual's specific offence history and risk profile, whether a more limited notification – such as of the offender's immediate neighbours – would suffice, and whether there is another agency issuing a notification, the ministry said.
Asked whether the decision to issue a public notification in Andrew's case was influenced by the backlash to the lack of such a disclosure in Dueck's case, the ministry said no.
"As noted, there are specific considerations when determining whether to issue a public notification and it is determined on the relevant factors of each particular case," the ministry said. "As such, the matters in Kelowna had no impact on the decision to conduct a public notification in this case."
Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has promised "a full investigation" into the circumstances of the decision not to issue a warning about Dueck, saying "there was clearly a failure" in that process.
Dueck's next scheduled court appearance is on March 21 in Kelowna provincial court.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victims of 'suspicious' house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police have identified the remains of three family members who were found at the site of a 'suspicious' fire which tore through their home in Brampton last week.
Calgary police say they will stay at standoff for as long as it takes
Calgary police are remaining posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on Friday as an armed suspect is still barricaded inside.
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Los Angeles home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne is destroyed in fire
A Los Angeles home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne was destroyed in a fire Friday.
Authorities seize ailing alligator kept illegally in New York home's swimming pool
An ailing alligator was seized from an upstate New York home where it was being kept illegally, state officials said.
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault, indecent exposure in Langford, B.C.
A 27-year-old man is facing possible charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and obstructing a police officer after allegedly exposing himself to residents and assaulting a woman on Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Open-ocean orcas that hunt the world's biggest predators may be a new population: UBC researchers
Researchers from the University of British Columbia say they've identified a potentially new population of open-ocean orcas, that hunt the biggest predators on the planet.
Kelowna
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
CS52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Edmonton
A man has died after a crash on Wednesday.
-
$481.9 million in funding for water infrastructure amid a growing population
The provincial government is increasing funding for municipal water resources, including water treatment plants.
Calgary
-
Calgary police say they will stay at standoff for as long as it takes
Calgary police are remaining posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on Friday as an armed suspect is still barricaded inside.
-
'Lifesaving' visa program for Ukrainians set to end at the end of March
Centres helping Ukrainians have experienced an increase in arrivals with the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel program deadline looming.
-
UCP leads Alberta polling; NDP leadership race could shift some voters' support: Leger
The United Conservative Party continues to lead the polls in Alberta, but the results of the upcoming NDP leadership race could shift some voters’ opinions, according to recent polling data.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Winnipeg
-
'Take away as many barriers': event giving free identification to people in need
The Seven Oaks School Division in Winnipeg is holding an event on Friday evening to provide people with free birth certificates and social insurance numbers.
-
Man charged after multiple gas lines damaged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly damaged multiple gas lines at buildings in the city.
-
Gabe Vilardi diagnosed with enlarged spleen, no timetable for return
Some tough injury news for the Winnipeg Jets Friday as it was announced forward Gabe Vilardi will be missing more time than first anticipated.
Regina
-
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
-
Riders sign Fiesta Bowl record-holding QB Jack Coan
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of Fiesta Bowl record-holding quarterback Jack Coan on Friday.
-
Sask. Party support at lowest point in 4 years, according to Angus Reid poll
Support for the Saskatchewan Party is at its lowest point in four years despite the party still being preferred on top issues, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
-
Sask. Party support at lowest point in 4 years, according to Angus Reid poll
Support for the Saskatchewan Party is at its lowest point in four years despite the party still being preferred on top issues, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.
Toronto
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
-
Hamilton enforcing ‘nuisance party’ bylaw with court injunction amid St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The City of Hamilton is once again enacting a nuisance party bylaw as it seeks to prevent large gatherings near the campus of McMaster University.
-
Police asking residents in Burlington neighbourhood to remain indoors amid reports of armed suspect
Halton police are warning residents in a Burlington neighbourhood to stay indoors as they deal with a suspect armed with a firearm.
Montreal
-
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
-
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
-
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
Ontario government announces inquest into death of Abdirahman Abdi
The Ontario government has announced an inquest into the death of Abdirahman Abdi, an Ottawa man who died after a violent confrontation with police in 2016.
-
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Mooseheads player suspended after impaired charges
A member of the Halifax Mooseheads has been suspended for five games after violating the code of conduct for the team and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
More than 100 cards to celebrate 99 years, N.B. man makes the best of birthday in hospital
A 99-year-old N.B. man has been in hospital for nearly 11 months.
London
-
Heavy police presence in Exeter, Ont. for second day in a row
Residents and businesses in downtown Exeter have been evacuated while police conduct an ongoing investigation.
-
Cancer survivor looking for answers after custom mobility bike was stolen
Haven Raeburn-Gibson has overcome a great deal in her life, but the 21-year-old King’s University College student is now looking for answers after her mobility bike was stolen.
-
When will construction pain turn to gain in London?
The official start of spring is still days away, but road construction season in London has begun — and 2024 will be unlike any year yet. Another record year of projects will bring pain for motorists, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Stabbing reported in Kitchener; two taken to hospital
There’s a heavy police presence on Chandler Drive in Kitchener where police say they are responding to reports of a stabbing.
-
Carjacking caught on camera as local vehicle thefts keep rising
Two more carjackings were reported Thursday in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of successful or attempted thefts to 10 in the just the last three months.
-
22 dogs killed in fire at Wellington County kennel
Twenty-two Dachshund dogs were killed in a fire at kennel near Moorefield Friday morning, fire officials say.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
-
Group that helps struggling youth in Sudbury forced to close
The Sudbury Action Centre For Youth (SACY) is closing its doors on Monday because it is insolvent.
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.