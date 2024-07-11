B.C. District of Wells issues evacuation order due to Cornish Mountain Wildfire

VANCOUVER
    A new wildfire in B.C.'s central region has triggered an evacuation order for the northeast corner of the District of Wells.

    District officials say the Cornish Mountain Wildfire is a threat to life and safety, and impacted residents must leave immediately.

    The affected areas include the Eight- and Nine-Mile Lake Areas, Cornish Lake, and Mine Sites.

    An evacuation alert remains in effect for the rest of the district.

    The blaze was discovered yesterday and is currently burning 70 hectares of woodland, and early indications suggest the fire was sparked by lightning.

    The province is currently dealing with 146 wildfires, with two considered "of note."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

