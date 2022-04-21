Metro Vancouver traffic: Protesters block Second Narrows Bridge during rush hour
A group of protesters say they blocked one of two crossings connecting drivers between the North Shore and Vancouver Thursday morning.
Members of Save Old Growth, the same group behind a series of traffic-disrupting protests carried out over recent months, said they gathered on the Second Narrows Bridge during morning rush hour.
Few details were issued by traffic authorities, but DriveBC confirmed on social media there was a police incident on the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. Drivers were warned to expect delays, but the incident was cleared by about 7:15 a.m.
The Vancouver Police Department confirmed it responded to the incident and arrested one person. Officers said they may remain in the area to monitor the situation.
Since the beginning of the year, dozens of protesters have been arrested at various demonstrations, according to Save Old Growth.
Earlier this week, members of the group impacted traffic for about three hours at the westbound lanes of the Grandview Highway on the border between Vancouver and Burnaby.
Burnaby RCMP said that protest "caused significant safety concerns."
"The actions of these individuals drained first responder resources and put the safety of the public in harm’s way," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release Tuesday.
"We respect everyone’s right to lawful, peaceful and safe protest; however, this demonstration created significant public safety concerns for the demonstrators and the travelling public."
Another protest was planned for Wednesday morning, but it appeared to be stopped by police before traffic could be disrupted.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned to safely her mother, according to RCMP.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?
Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won't storm steel plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned to safely her mother, according to RCMP.
-
NEW
NEW | 'A badge of honour': B.C. premier among dozens of Canadians sanctioned by Russia
Premier Horgan says he considers his inclusion on the list of Canadians sanctioned by Russia "a badge of honour, not for myself but for British Columbia."
-
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
Calgary
-
Saddle Ridge shooting leaves 1 man dead, community rattled
One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Saddle Ridge.
-
Brewery and the Beast food and drink festival returns to Calgary
Tickets for Calgary's Brewery and the Beast food and beverage festival went on sale on Thursday as organizers celebrated the event's return.
-
3 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2022
Three Calgary restaurants are among those featured on a new list of the Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2022.
Edmonton
-
'Soap opera': Alberta premier says he's been too tolerant of open dissent
Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans don’t appreciate the intraparty fighting 'soap opera' of his United Conservative government and, if anything, he has been too soft on public dissenters.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Police respond to 'incident' on Stony Plain Road
Stony Plain Road is closed in all directions to traffic between 125 Street and 127 Street in the Glenora area according to Edmonton police.
Toronto
-
Russia sanctions Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto’s condominium rental market continues to tighten after a brief slowdown earlier in the pandemic with the average cost of a one-bedroom unit now approaching the record high reached in 2019.
-
Ontario Liberals in 'striking distance' of PCs, poll suggests
The Ontario election race appears to be tightening ahead of the formal start of the campaign, with one new poll putting the Liberals only four points back of Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party.
Montreal
-
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefoot, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
-
Sixth wave of COVID-19 may have plateaued, hospitalizations expected to stabilize: public health
Quebec interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said on Thursday that the transmission of the COVID-19 virus may have plateaued, but it's not clear yet. The province's mask mandate will remain until mid-May.
-
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb, 12 new deaths reported in Manitoba
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to climb in the province, according to the latest data from the Manitoba government.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Man with rifle arrested in parking lot of Winnipeg mall: police
Winnipeg police officers have pressed charges in two separate gun-related incidents this week, including arresting a man with a rifle at a Winnipeg mall.
Saskatoon
-
'This little angel we're looking for': Search for missing Sask. boy enters third day
The flashing lights of an RCMP plane could be seen in the night sky over Red Earth Cree Nation as the intensive search for a missing boy continued.
-
Man dies in cell after Saskatoon police couldn't find anywhere to take him
Saskatoon Police Service say a man who was in custody — because he had nowhere else to go — died in his cell.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish two fires — one suspicious, the other started by smouldering incense
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to two house fires in 70 minutes Wednesday night.
Regina
-
Sask. premier included in latest round of Russian sanctions
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is included in the latest round of sanctions imposed by the Russian Government, along with other Canadian premiers.
-
'This little angel we're looking for': Search for missing Sask. boy enters third day
The flashing lights of an RCMP plane could be seen in the night sky over Red Earth Cree Nation as the intensive search for a missing boy continued.
-
More than 5,000 speeding tickets handed out in March: SGI
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said more than 5,000 drivers were caught speeding in March.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
-
Police investigate report of man forcing woman into vehicle in Dartmouth parking lot
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of a man forcing a woman into a vehicle in Dartmouth.
-
400 more Nova Scotians in rural areas will soon have access to high-speed internet
Four-hundred more Nova Scotians living in rural parts of the province will soon have access to high-speed internet.
London
-
Three new deaths in Middlsex-London due to COVID
Along with 84 new cases, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 in the region.
-
Police release photo of person who may have information in death of Lynda Marques
London police have released a photo of a person believed to have information in the death of Lynda Marques.
-
London's Shaedon Sharpe expected to declare for NBA Draft
According to TSN, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the London, Ont.-born guard is leaving Kentucky and declaring for the NBA Draft.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say vandalism at Ukrainian National Federation is a possible hate crime
Greater Sudbury Police say recent vandalism at the Ukrainian National Federation building in Sudbury is being investigated as a "hate-bias incident."
-
Suspects charged in connection with series of home invasions in North Bay
Four people have been charged in connection with a series of home invasions, the North Bay Police Service said Thursday.
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
-
No injuries after car crashes into busy Kitchener playground
People at a crowded Kitchener park are shocked no one was injured after a car left the roadway and collided with a play structure.
-
Province announces $5 million for expansions at Kitchener hospitals
The Ontario government will spend $5 million to help redevelop Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener - adding new beds and expanding programs and services.