Metro Vancouver traffic: Protesters block Second Narrows Bridge during rush hour

A group of protesters say they blocked one of two crossings connecting drivers between the North Shore and Vancouver Thursday morning.

Members of Save Old Growth, the same group behind a series of traffic-disrupting protests carried out over recent months, said they gathered on the Second Narrows Bridge during morning rush hour.

Few details were issued by traffic authorities, but DriveBC confirmed on social media there was a police incident on the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. Drivers were warned to expect delays, but the incident was cleared by about 7:15 a.m.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed it responded to the incident and arrested one person. Officers said they may remain in the area to monitor the situation.

Since the beginning of the year, dozens of protesters have been arrested at various demonstrations, according to Save Old Growth.

Earlier this week, members of the group impacted traffic for about three hours at the westbound lanes of the Grandview Highway on the border between Vancouver and Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP said that protest "caused significant safety concerns."

"The actions of these individuals drained first responder resources and put the safety of the public in harm’s way," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release Tuesday.

"We respect everyone’s right to lawful, peaceful and safe protest; however, this demonstration created significant public safety concerns for the demonstrators and the travelling public."

Another protest was planned for Wednesday morning, but it appeared to be stopped by police before traffic could be disrupted.

