Metro Vancouver gas prices fall below $2/L

Vancouver drivers woke up to slightly lower gas prices Thursday morning, as the cost to fuel up fell below $2 per litre.

After hovering at about 200 cents all week, prices fell to around 196 cents per litre. Prices could go even lower on Friday, according to price prediction website, Gas Wizard.

Fuel prices have been tumultuous all spring. Gas price analyst Dan McTeague told CTV News Vancouver earlier this month some of those fluctuations may have been due to oil supply, tensions in the Middle East and an interest rate decision in the United States.

Despite Thursday's drop, gas in the Vancouver area remains among the most expensive in the country.

By comparison, drivers in Toronto were paying about 164 cents per litre Thursday, while those in Montreal were paying about 176. Meanwhile, in Calgary, the price at the pump is about 149 cents per litre, which is about three cents higher than it was earlier in the week.

McTeague warned prices are likely to rise by the summer.