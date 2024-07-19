B.C. man breaks 2 unofficial world records after travelling across 3 provinces on electric skateboard

NORTH SAANICH, B.C. -

When Bradley Smith embarked on his electric skateboarding journey across three provinces, he was filled with fear.

“I had a huge bought of nervousness,” Bradley says. “I was just sick to my stomach.”

Sure, he’d gone back-country snowboarding with his friends before, and even tried electric skateboarding with his cat attached to a backpack, but this challenge was different — he was doing it in honour of his dad.

“He drove a lot of what I do in my life,” Bradley says. His dad inspired his love of adventure and exploration.

And when his dad recently died from cancer, Bradley felt compelled to pursue a dream he hadn’t previously made time for.

“It was a real eye-opener that you have to take advantage (of life),” Bradley says. “Because it could all be taken away with the snap of a finger.”

So Bradley decided to try and break a few Guinness records on his electric skateboard, while attempting to travel from the middle of Saskatchewan to the west coast of B.C by himself.

He shared his adventure on his website and Instagram.

“From Saskatoon, right out of the gates, I got hit with really heavy wind,” Bradley says.

The winds blew up to 70 km/h, which quickly drained his electric skateboard’s battery and persistently tried to push him off balance.

“That was the hardest challenge by far of what I’ve done with any adventure,” Bradley says.

Although everybody he met along the way said June doesn’t usually see that much wind and rain—or that tornado warning—Bradley says the month has always been a time to celebrate his dad’s birthday and Father’s Day.

“(My dad) was with me (in spirit) the whole way,” Bradley smiles. “He guided me through all of the horrible weather, and all of the great times.”

But the greatest times, it turns out, were not the moments he unofficially beat two world records — including longest journey on an electric skateboard after travelling more than 15,300 kilometres.

The best moments were meeting so many strangers along the way who became friends.

“Everyone was just so positive and enthusiastic,” Bradley says. People invited him into their homes to offer him meals and recharge his board’s batteries. “It was great. I loved every second of it.”

Which is why — despite cutting his journey a bit short to return to work, because the weather slowed him down too much — Bradley is undeterred.

“I tried!” Bradley smiled. “If you at least try, you’ve succeeded.”

And because of that, he knows his dad would have been proud.

“If he was still here,” Bradley says, “he’d be over the moon.”

Next month Bradley will attempt a third record by boarding for 24 hours straight. During the fall of 2025, he’ll try to board from B.C. to Mexico, while challenging himself to break a few more.

“I’m going to attempt to live every drop of this life the best I can,” Bradley says.

Because this journey in honour of his dad has taught him that if you don’t want to spend time with your regrets, you have to make time for your dreams.