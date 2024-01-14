'Messy mix' of rain, snow and ice in store for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Just as the frigid temperatures are forecasted to ease up, another blast of winter weather is headed to Vancouver Island and and the Lower Mainland—and commuters should take caution to avoid the chaos that ensued when snow fell last Thursday.
A special weather statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon says a Pacific low pressure system is headed toward the South Coast. The alert comes just hours after Arctic outflow warnings were lifted in the area.
The statement covers Metro Vancouver, central and western Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria, and Inland and East Vancouver Island.
Starting Tuesday evening, “the moisture from this system will interact with arctic air already in place over the south coast to bring a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow,” the weather agency says.
The event is expected to start with snow on Tuesday evening, and then switch to a “prolonged period” of freezing rain or ice pellets overnight and into Wednesday morning, according to ECCC.
“The potential for heavy snow and freezing rain during this time could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities,” the alert reads.
Extreme cold warnings remain in place for parts of northeastern and southeastern B.C., while a swath of the northern Interior is under a new snowfall warning. The arctic outflow warning—for strong winds and cold wind chill—is still in effect in the Sea to Sky Corridor and inland sections of the North and Central coast.
4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix
Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.
Laughing apart: Study looks at how jokes hit differently for men and women
In an age of internet memes, polarizing political commentary and various comedic preferences, a new study looks at what gets men and women laughing.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
Iowa's presidential caucuses to kick off on Monday. Here's what's at stake
After months of campaign events, registered Republicans in Iowa are finally getting set to brave frigid temperatures and intense snowfall to cast their ballots in the Iowa Republican presidential caucus.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Yemen Houthi rebels fire missile at U.S. warship in Red Sea in first attack after American-led strikes
Yemen's Houthi rebels fired an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea on Sunday, but a U.S. fighter jet shot it down in the latest attack roiling global shipping amid Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, officials said.
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
VicPD staffed up, scraps $20K hiring bonus as other departments struggle
The Victoria Police Department is bidding adieu to a hiring incentive that was introduced to address what the chief called a “critical mass shortage” of officers.
'We need change': Belmont students walk out, calling for sexual assault policy changes in Sooke School District
A group of students walked out of classes at Belmont High School in Langford on Friday in an act of defiance. They are calling for change in the way that the Sooke School District deals with sexual assaults and sexual violence.
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
WestJet cancels additional 120 Sunday flights as frigid temperatures continue
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Premiers pan green-energy plans as cold weather strains Alberta's electricity grid
Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge.
Advocates call for more immediate help for those in need as Edmonton eyes homelessness emergency
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to declare a homelessness emergency on Monday.
Toronto bans tobogganing at 45 'unsafe' hills in city
The City of Toronto has banned tobogganing at 45 hills across the city, citing “unsafe” conditions at those locations.
'A part of his legacy': Mammoliti selling his Rob Ford bobblehead doll online for $1,800
A whimsical piece of Toronto’s history, an infamous “Robbie Bobbie” bobblehead owned by late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s close friend and fellow city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti, could be yours for a cool $1,800.
Man seriously injured in Mississauga house fire
A man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
WEATHER Whiteout conditions hit Montreal, snow flurry advisories in effect across Quebec
Snow flurry weather advisories were issued throughout Quebec on Sunday as whiteout conditions hit neighbourhoods in the Montreal area.
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, January 14, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, January 14, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
'It's beautiful': Over 30 years of restoration work is complete on nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
First inquest into James Smith Cree Nation stabbings begins Monday
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
Winter's chill paralyzes Saskatchewan airports, leaving travelers stranded
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold on Saskatchewan, both passengers and planes find themselves on a frosty timeout, with vacation dreams dashed and travel plans in disarray.
Saskatchewan provides power to Alberta during shortage
Saskatchewan provided Alberta with over 150 megawatts of power over the weekend – as the province faced the possibility of rotating power outages due to extreme cold.
Extreme cold leads to bursting pipes at Delta Hotel, Regina city hall
It was a drenched scene at the Delta Hotel in downtown Regina Sunday morning.
Balgonie fire crews battle blaze as temperatures dip below -50
Fire crews braved some truly frigid temperatures while containing a blaze in the town of Balgonie.
P.E.I. by-election could cause first-ever tie for official opposition status
The Borden-Carleton voting district in P.E.I. could make history in an upcoming by-election, if it creates a tie between two opposition parties.
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S.
RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that happened at an unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S., early Sunday morning.
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision: Halifax police
Police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m.
Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
Bitter wind chill prompts cold weather alert in the London-Middlesex region
After a slow start to winter, bitter wind chill values have prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue the first Cold Weather Alert for 2024.
Alpine Skier from London, Ont. headed to Canadian Special Olympics Winter Games
Ben So loves the thrill of going downhill. 'It’s going to be exciting and fun,' said So, a Special Olympic athlete from London, Ont.
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
Poilievre says he will sue big pharma over opioids while in the Sault
While in Sault Ste. Marie on his ‘Axe the Tax Northern Ontario Tour’ Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre discussed his plan to address Canada’s addiction and mental health crisis.
Alberta man leading unique 'Healing with Horses' training session in northern Ont.
When equine-assisted practitioner Patrick Buffalo spends time with horses, he says he feels a powerful energy, connection and spirit within the majestic creature.
Emergency responders urge drivers to prioritize safety around horse-drawn vehicles
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
Hockey players from Waterloo Region win bronze at world women’s under-18 championship
Two players from Waterloo Region helped Canada pull off a win in the bronze-medal game at the world women’s under-18 hockey championship.
Man charged for threatening mall employees with a razor blade
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened mall employees with a razor blade in Waterloo.