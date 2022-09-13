Meal-delivery worker who was stabbed in throat, chest in Vancouver still tried to fulfill order: witness
Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing for some readers.
A student nurse who jumped into action to help a young delivery worker after he was stabbed in a random attack in Vancouver says she thinks those workers may need to receive more safety training.
A young Skip the Dishes worker was locking up his bike in Chinatown Sunday night when someone he didn't know apparently attacked him from behind, stabbing him several times.
Nursing student Karla McCallum and other witnesses didn't hesitate to jump in and help.
"He was bleeding profusely, it was pretty bad," McCallum told CTV News Vancouver, adding that a nearby hair salon supplied them with towels. "Everything was so well co-ordinated … the gentleman that was holding onto the wound on the neck had to take a break, I took over."
Police said the 22-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries to his throat and chest, but he is expected to survive.
McCallum said it appeared the victim was on the phone with the customer, still trying to arrange the delivery.
"You're fighting for your life and you're still trying to deliver a meal," she said, adding that she's never seen someone being so selfless.
McCallum said she took the phone away from the victim and spoke to the customer. She said she wants Skip the Dishes to know "how committed this guy was."
McCallum also expressed concern that delivery workers may not receive adequate safety training.
"We as health-care workers, we get trained how to de-escalate violence," she said, adding that she's "extremely happy that the victim is alive and is recovering."
In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, Skip the Dishes said it "takes matters of safety extremely seriously and any action within our capacity will always be taken."
"Skip is committed to maintaining a safe ecosystem for all stakeholders including couriers, customers and restaurant partners," the company's statement said.
Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said “a lot of credit” goes to the public in this case, for helping the victim and providing investigators with critical information.
“At this time, we don't have a motive. It appears to be random. It appears to be unprovoked,” he said.
“Young fella who just came to Canada recently in the spring, came from Afghanistan, he was a refugee trying to get a better life and here is out doing his job trying to make a go of it, and he’s attacked.”
Police said people who were in the area at the time provided key information that led to the arrest of a 43-year-old suspect in Crab Park shortly after the attack.
Dennis Amanand Prasad was charged with aggravated assault.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber
