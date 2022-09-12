Meal-delivery worker stabbed in the chest and throat, Vancouver police say

Police are investigating a "violent and unprovoked" attack that left a meal-delivery worker with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood over the weekend.

Authorities said the victim was locking his bike to street pole near Gore Avenue and East Pender Street at around 6 p.m. Sunday when a stranger approached him from behind and stabbed him multiple times, including in his chest and throat.

"Despite grave injuries, he was able to call 911 for help, and several witnesses provided first aid until police arrived," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. "His injuries were life-threatening, but we now expect him to pull through."

Officers said they arrested a 43-year-old suspect in Crab Park shortly after the stabbing, and have asked the courts to remand him in custody.