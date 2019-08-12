

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Two bodies found near Gillam, Man. last week have been identified as B.C. fugitives Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, RCMP announced Monday.

An autopsy on the two bodies was conducted in Winnipeg to confirm their identity and it was determined the two teens died by suicide from gunfire.

"While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known," RCMP said in a news release.

"However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area."

Two firearms were also found near the area and police are analysing whether these weapons were connected to the homicides in B.C.

RCMP say they've finished searching the area where the two bodies were found, which was approximately eight kilometres from where a burned RAV4 – connected to the teens – was located on July 22.

Investigators say they're now assessing all the items found in Manitoba along with everything found in relation to the three homicides in B.C. to better understand what happened.

The RCMP says it's committing to providing both the family and the public with an update when that review is complete in the next few weeks.

The two teens were wanted in three northern B.C. deaths and were the subjects of a nation-wide manhunt that spanned more than two weeks and four provinces.

McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, were charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck. They were also wanted in the murder of a young tourist couple – Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

