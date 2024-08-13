Mayor seeking to mitigate risks after Surrey sees 350 brush, grass fires in 3 months

VANCOUVER
    This photo shows a sign indicating the fire danger rating in Surrey in August of 2024. (Credit: Surrey.ca) This photo shows a sign indicating the fire danger rating in Surrey in August of 2024. (Credit: Surrey.ca)
    Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke wants to improve fire safety in the city – following hundreds of recent brush and grass fires, the majority of which were caused by people.

    Locke presented a motion at city council Monday calling on staff to prepare a report on fire risks and potential measures to mitigate ongoing safety concerns.

    Firefighters responded to more than 350 brush and grass fires between May 1 and July 31 of this year, according to the city. Most are believed to have been caused by human activity.

    Earlier this month, officials warned residents that Surrey was increasing enforcement of fire regulations, citing elevated risk due to hot and dry weather conditions.

    “We are stepping up enforcement of fire regulations to protect our community," Locke said at the time, in a statement. "Dry and hot weather patterns are forecast to continue into the foreseeable future, and I urge residents to follow the rules in place and do their part."

    Campfires and fireworks are not allowed anywhere within Surrey, nor is smoking in the city's parks.

    Those who violate fire bylaws can face stiff penalties – including $2,000 fines for illegal campfires and $5,000 for using fireworks.

