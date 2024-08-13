Mayor seeking to mitigate risks after Surrey sees 350 brush, grass fires in 3 months
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke wants to improve fire safety in the city – following hundreds of recent brush and grass fires, the majority of which were caused by people.
Locke presented a motion at city council Monday calling on staff to prepare a report on fire risks and potential measures to mitigate ongoing safety concerns.
Firefighters responded to more than 350 brush and grass fires between May 1 and July 31 of this year, according to the city. Most are believed to have been caused by human activity.
Earlier this month, officials warned residents that Surrey was increasing enforcement of fire regulations, citing elevated risk due to hot and dry weather conditions.
“We are stepping up enforcement of fire regulations to protect our community," Locke said at the time, in a statement. "Dry and hot weather patterns are forecast to continue into the foreseeable future, and I urge residents to follow the rules in place and do their part."
Campfires and fireworks are not allowed anywhere within Surrey, nor is smoking in the city's parks.
Those who violate fire bylaws can face stiff penalties – including $2,000 fines for illegal campfires and $5,000 for using fireworks.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's foreign worker program a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' says UN report
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Canada's police chiefs call for more help to deal with increasing number of protests
Canada's police chiefs say the frequency of protests linked to various global conflicts is creating an unsustainable demand on police services across the country.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmer's Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy
Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.
Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.
Ministers need to testify about screening of men accused of foiled Toronto terror plot, MPs agree
MPs agreed Tuesday that ministers need to testify publicly 'as soon as possible' about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian warships deploy to Latin America for anti-drug-trafficking mission
A pair of Canadian warships are heading to Central America to join the United States Coast Guard on a seven-week anti-drug-trafficking operation.
-
BC United promises biggest income tax cut in province's history
BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is promising to bring in the biggest income tax cut in the province's history if his party forms government.
-
B.C. fire department raising money for member who lost home in Jasper wildfire
Comox Fire Rescue is rallying around a former colleague who fled the Jasper, Alta., wildfire in a newly purchased truck that's since broken down. His family home, where he was living, has burned and he's now stuck in Kamloops.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Elks to be sold to local businessman: TSN
Larry Thompson is the new private owner of the Edmonton Elks.
-
Copper theft caused widespread power outages in Red Deer: RCMP
Several neighbourhoods in Red Deer were left without power Monday night after a copper wire theft.
-
Edmonton school board offering places to students displaced by Jasper wildfires
Edmonton Public Schools will offer spaces to Jasper students displaced by wildfires.
Calgary
-
Missing hiker, 24, found dead in Kananaskis Country
A 24-year-old hiker who went missing was found dead in Kananaskis Country on Monday.
-
Banff mayor says reducing vehicles necessary after town votes no to pedestrian zone
The mayor of Banff, Alta., says the town plans to find ways to reduce vehicle traffic after residents voted in favour of removing a pedestrian zone in the downtown.
-
Poo power: Calgary study explores link between gut bacteria, fecal supplements and mental health
Could the answer to overcoming serious depression be found in a pill made from poop?
Lethbridge
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
-
Sentencing hearing set for Coutts protesters convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
-
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
Winnipeg
-
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in overnight St. Boniface smashing spree
Several vehicles in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood fell victim to vandalism overnight, with many drivers waking up Monday morning to find their driver’s side mirrors were smashed to pieces or removed altogether.
-
Winnipeg expanding On-Request service
Changes are ahead for Winnipeg Transit On-Request, including a new app and service zone.
-
CRTC expands ability for internet providers to sell service over telecoms' networks
The CRTC announced that starting next February, large telephone companies that own fibre internet networks, such as Bell Canada, Telus Corp. and SaskTel, must give competitors access to their networks for a fee. The decision applies to networks nationwide.
Regina
-
Child airlifted to hospital following collision in Melville, Sask.
A child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a pedestrian collision in Melville, Sask. on Monday.
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
-
SaskPower announces final phase of Regina maintenance complex
It's the biggest project since Loblaw's built its massive warehouse at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH). SaskPower is adding another warehouse to the two it has already built at the GTH.
Saskatoon
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
-
Sask. hockey player Duncan MacPherson died in Austria 35 years ago. His parents still search for answers.
Anyone who was around Saskatoon in 1989 may remember the name of a local hockey player, Duncan MacPherson, whose story gripped the city.
-
Egadz to honour 11 people who lost their lives to the sex trade in Saskatoon in the last year
A Saskatoon non-profit that supports at-risk youth is honouring 11 people who lost their lives to the sex trade in the last year.
Toronto
-
Police search farmland in Stouffville, Ont. for clues into disappearance of Markham real estate agent
York Regional Police say they are deploying "all available resources” as they search a parcel of farmland in Stouffville for a missing Markham woman who disappeared under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
'Their heads are going to explode': Councillors balk at $150M price tag for extending West Toronto Railpath by 2 kilometres
The planned two-kilometre extension of a walking and cycling path from Roncesvalles to Liberty Village in Toronto's west end is raising eyebrows for the projected $150 million price tag.
-
Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.
Montreal
-
By-election: Milliard considered then refused to run for the federal Liberals
Aspiring Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard was approached by Justin Trudeau's party to run in the LaSalle-Émard-Verdun by-election, which is currently taking place. Milliard says he 'considered' and then 'turned down' the offer to concentrate on the provincial Liberal leadership race.
-
Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
-
Retired Quebec judge Jacques Delisle dies at 89
The Quebec Court of Appeal announced the death of retired judge Jacques Delisle. He was 89.
Ottawa
-
Delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa after diesel fuel truck collides with concrete barrier
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa today, after a diesel fuel truck collided with the centre median.
-
Taxi association asks Amazon to halt sales of fake cab signs
The association representing taxi drivers in Canada is asking Amazon to stop selling fake cab signs on its marketplace over a growing number of card swap scams involving fraudulent drivers.
-
Back to school for more than 1,000 Ottawa French Catholic elementary students
More than a thousand elementary students at two west Ottawa schools under the Conseil des Écoles Catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) are starting the new school year three weeks earlier than most.
Atlantic
-
Partner of slain Fredericton police officer welcomes memorial to mass shooting
Const. Robb Costello was among four people shot and killed by a gunman hiding inside an apartment building on Fredericton's north side in 2018. The City of Fredericton plans to unveil a memorial dedicated to the mass shooting.
-
Policing conference in Halifax looks at community response to international events
Police representatives from across the country are in Halifax for the 119th annual Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CAPC) Summit. The conference is focusing on how global crises create conflict and risk at the local level.
-
Thunderstorms, wildfire smoke, and tracking tropical storm Ernesto
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early evening.
London
-
London man to be sentenced in field party shooting
The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who plead guilty in connection the shooting death of a teenager at a field party is set for Sept. 18. Dylan Schaap was originally charged with second degree murder but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in May.
-
$500,000 barn fire claims the lives of 9,000 turkeys
As many as 9,000 turkeys have died and damage is estimated at $500,000 after a large fire north of Aylmer. The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. on College Line, just west of Imperial Road (Hwy 73).
-
'Dream come true': Project Tiny Hope’s first bungalow under construction in St. Thomas, Ont.
Construction is underway on Project Tiny Hope's first single bungalow and the St. Thomas, Ont. project years in the making is now a reality.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Robbery report prompts shelter in place in Wellesley Township
WRPS is asking residents in the area of Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road to shelter in place as officers search the area for a suspect.
-
Inquest announced into death of Fergus man shot by OPP
A coroner’s inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Fergus man who was shot by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Three from northern Ont. fined $526K for illegal cigarettes
Three people – two caught in Timmins and one in Hearst – have collectively been fined $526,000 for offences related to illegal cigarettes and other tobacco products.
-
Police investigating after human remains found in Parry Sound area
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after human remains were found on a property Monday morning off Highway 400 north of Parry Sound.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.