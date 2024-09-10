Taxi driver killed in Vancouver Island crash

Mounties say a 66-year-old taxi driver is dead after his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck two trees on Vancouver Island.

First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Resort Drive and Tanglewood Place in Parksville around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the driver, a Parksville resident, was the only occupant of the white Tesla and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash alongside the BC Coroners Service and WokSafeBC, according to a statement Tuesday from the Oceanside RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to the crash is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at (250) 248-6111.