

CTV Vancouver





The man found dead underneath the Golden Ears Bridge over the weekend has been identified online as a full-patch Hells Angel with a long history of run-ins with the law.

The deceased was found covered in blood Sunday morning near Wharf Street in Maple Ridge, triggering a major police response involving more than a dozen cruisers.

About 45 minutes after officers arrived, a group of men wearing Hells Angels insignia showed up and crossed police tape to get closer to the scene.

"Guys, you need to leave right now or you'll be arrested for obstruction. This is your only warning," one officer told them. "This is your only warning. Leave right now. Right now!"

The men left peacefully after a brief exchange with police.

The victim has since been identified on social media as Chad Wilson, who first became a Hells Angel in San Diego and was charged with five counts of attempted murder following a shootout with a rival biker gang in South Dakota back in 2006.

Wilson claimed self defence and was acquitted, but did time for related weapons charges.

According to international media, he was arrested in Spain in 2013 and accused of being involved in a smuggling ring that used a chartered boat to move 500 kilograms of cocaine into the country from Colombia.

More recently, online posts indicate he helped found a new chapter of the biker gang called Hells Angels Hardside last year.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to lead the investigation into Wilson's killing, but has not publicly identified him or commented on a potential cause of death.

The victim was found off the main road with blood on his hands and face. People living in the area told CTV News they didn't hear anything unusual until authorities arrived on the scene.

Police have said the victim was known to them, and that early indications are that he was targeted.

IHIT has promised to share more information on the killing Tuesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Breanna Karstens-Smith